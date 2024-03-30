Mirador Capital Partners LP Increases Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.
3M Trading Up 1.4 %
NYSE MMM traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.07. 4,386,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,755,014. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. 3M has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $113.14. The stock has a market cap of $58.69 billion, a PE ratio of -8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.00.
3M Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is -47.82%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.60.
View Our Latest Analysis on 3M
Insider Buying and Selling
In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.
3M Profile
3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than 3M
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.