Mirador Capital Partners LP Increases Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $220,230,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $215,893,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 82.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,128,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,291 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 1,232.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,365,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,881 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 677.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,350,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,066 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,655,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484,089. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.08. The company has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.68. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.52 and a 1 year high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. The firm had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 78.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CAH

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.