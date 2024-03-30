Mirador Capital Partners LP Purchases 744 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,363,000. Sharper & Granite LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $598,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 59,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 884,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,693,000 after purchasing an additional 264,282 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GILD. Truist Financial lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.36.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $146,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,386,496.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $146,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,936 shares in the company, valued at $7,386,496.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,726. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.25. 8,369,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,467,273. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.37 and a 12 month high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.44%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

