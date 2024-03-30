Mirador Capital Partners LP Raises Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in American Electric Power by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its position in American Electric Power by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 40,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 262.0% during the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 360,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,280,000 after purchasing an additional 260,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.50 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.08.

American Electric Power Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded up $1.30 on Friday, hitting $86.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,077,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,406,437. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $96.05. The stock has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.82%.

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.