Mirador Capital Partners LP Sells 7,756 Shares of ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lessened its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 388,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,756 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned 0.90% of ARC Document Solutions worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.93% of the company’s stock.

Get ARC Document Solutions alerts:

ARC Document Solutions Stock Up 1.5 %

ARC Document Solutions stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.77. The stock had a trading volume of 167,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,073. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $118.47 million, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ARC Document Solutions Announces Dividend

ARC Document Solutions ( NYSE:ARC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $68.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.30 million. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 2.93%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ARC Document Solutions, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet lowered ARC Document Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Document Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Document Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.