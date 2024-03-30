Nano (XNO) 24-Hour Volume Hits $3.29 Million

Nano (XNO) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Nano has a market cap of $208.17 million and approximately $3.29 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.56 or 0.00002234 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Nano has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $69,935.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $599.09 or 0.00856632 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $103.51 or 0.00148005 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00008679 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00047325 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00054442 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $128.81 or 0.00184191 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.02 or 0.00138729 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.