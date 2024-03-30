Nervos Network Price Tops $0.0189 on Major Exchanges (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 30th. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0189 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Nervos Network has a market cap of $830.19 million and $17.12 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 44,540,090,268 coins and its circulating supply is 43,854,540,330 coins. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

