NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Holdings Lowered by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 104,103 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 18,100 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $9,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 490 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $862,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,496,330.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $862,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,496,330.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,196,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,371 shares of company stock worth $2,351,656. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:NTAP traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $104.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,363,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680,150. The firm has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.44. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.92 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 109.49% and a net margin of 15.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on NetApp from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays raised their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on NetApp from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.94.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

