Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBSTW) Short Interest Down 19.4% in March

Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBSTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the February 29th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newbury Street Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Newbury Street Acquisition stock. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBSTW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 175,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Newbury Street Acquisition Price Performance

NBSTW stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.04. 1,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,226. Newbury Street Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.08.

About Newbury Street Acquisition

Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology business in the consumer internet or media space, including sports and entertainment verticals.

