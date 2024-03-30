NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,871 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $11,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,430,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,368,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,153 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,055,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218,452 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,982,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,316,653,000 after acquiring an additional 455,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,538,947,000 after buying an additional 315,356 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.91. The company had a trading volume of 12,830,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,303,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $79.78.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 57.06%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.46.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

