Nuveen Enhanced Yield 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSA) Declares $0.07 Dividend

Nuveen Enhanced Yield 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0685 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Nuveen Enhanced Yield 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:NUSA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.89. 3,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,079. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.90 and a 200 day moving average of $22.80. Nuveen Enhanced Yield 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.41 and a 12 month high of $23.20.

Get Nuveen Enhanced Yield 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Enhanced Yield 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Enhanced Yield 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Enhanced Yield 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSA – Free Report) by 777.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.44% of Nuveen Enhanced Yield 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Nuveen Enhanced Yield 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen Enhanced Yield 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a US broad-market, investment-grade, short-term bond index, overweighting to securities and sectors that have a higher yield potential while maintaining a comparable overall risk profile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Enhanced Yield 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Enhanced Yield 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.