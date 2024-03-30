OMG Network Price Up 8.4% Over Last Week (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. OMG Network has a total market cap of $155.96 million and approximately $20.20 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for $1.11 or 0.00001587 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OMG Network has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.34 or 0.00076135 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00025751 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00010165 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00017590 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00004582 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00007035 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001462 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

