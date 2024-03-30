Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) is PFG Advisors’ 6th Largest Position

PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 384,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,770 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for 1.6% of PFG Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $19,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $1,018,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $375,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 221,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

COWZ traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $58.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,479,816 shares. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.44. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

