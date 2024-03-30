Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 2,154 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,024 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.55.

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $2,549,620.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,887,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,992,346.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,880 shares of company stock valued at $10,233,981. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.31. 3,922,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,723,061. The company has a market cap of $52.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

