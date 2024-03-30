Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 246 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,587,896,000 after buying an additional 1,325,991,074 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 49.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,310,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,684,000 after buying an additional 8,982,232 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $964,597,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $386,651,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,999,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,960,000 after buying an additional 68,414 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VXUS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,008,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,328,044. The firm has a market cap of $65.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.25. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $60.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.223 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

