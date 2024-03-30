Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 4,584 Shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 52.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.41. The company had a trading volume of 27,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,780. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.02. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 12-month low of $43.95 and a 12-month high of $57.55.

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

