Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 77.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned about 0.12% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 142,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after buying an additional 68,106 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Stock Up 0.2 %

PDEC traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,636 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.46. The company has a market capitalization of $735.62 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.