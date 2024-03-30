Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $725,000 Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,611 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in eBay by 39.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,418,131 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $547,516,000 after buying an additional 3,534,030 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,038,931 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,131,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,766 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,839,329 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $254,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,485 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 82.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,118,490 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $138,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,018,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of eBay stock traded up $0.86 on Friday, reaching $52.78. The stock had a trading volume of 6,816,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,947,078. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $52.93. The company has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.39.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 29.16%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

eBay declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.69%.

Insider Activity at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,140.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.84.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

