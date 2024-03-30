Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $752,000 Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.60. 1,945,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,573,029. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.83 and its 200-day moving average is $106.02. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

