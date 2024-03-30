Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Raises Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $96.71. 2,637,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,079,457. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $100.39. The firm has a market cap of $74.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.03 and a 200-day moving average of $92.93.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. Duke Energy’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on DUK shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

