Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Reduces Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $912,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBB traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,441,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,700. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.88. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.83 and a fifty-two week high of $141.16.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.