Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWL traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $127.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,121. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.75. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 12-month low of $94.86 and a 12-month high of $127.57.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

