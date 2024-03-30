Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,030 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $480.70. 4,065,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,299,928. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $366.29 and a 12 month high of $483.23. The stock has a market cap of $384.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $463.93 and a 200 day moving average of $430.61.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.