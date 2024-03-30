PFG Advisors Acquires 1,009 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF accounts for 0.9% of PFG Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. PFG Advisors owned 0.13% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $10,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTEC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 20,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1,452.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.84. The company had a trading volume of 185,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,209. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.86 and a fifty-two week high of $159.43. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.92.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

