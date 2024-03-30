PFG Advisors Acquires 12,620 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 197.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,620 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $210.30. The company had a trading volume of 37,675,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,136,004. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.59. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

