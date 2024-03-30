PFG Advisors Purchases 12,191 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,191 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 0.9% of PFG Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. PFG Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $11,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $57.86. 3,761,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,562,610. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $57.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.07.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.3452 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

