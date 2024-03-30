PFG Advisors Sells 593 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

PFG Advisors lessened its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,049,693,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,197,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,755,000 after buying an additional 129,300 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,410,000 after buying an additional 26,267,166 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,901,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,357,000 after buying an additional 64,080 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,269,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,484,000 after buying an additional 335,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.85.

NYSE WFC traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $57.96. The company had a trading volume of 14,618,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,210,934. The firm has a market cap of $205.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $58.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

