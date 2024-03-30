PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Declares Dividend of $0.24

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULSGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2443 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PULS traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.70. 1,354,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,790. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.10 and a 1-year high of $49.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PULS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $354,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 20,125 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 61.4% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 26,514 shares in the last quarter.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

