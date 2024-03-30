PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS) Increases Dividend to $0.56 Per Share

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 11th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund’s previous dividend of $0.52.

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

HYS stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.48. The company had a trading volume of 105,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,720. PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund has a 52-week low of $88.29 and a 52-week high of $94.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 1,795.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 125,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,358,000 after acquiring an additional 119,175 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $3,326,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 32,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 19,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000.

About PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund

The PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (HYS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund aims to capture exposure to the short maturity segment of the high-yield corporate bond sector. HYS was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by PIMCO.

