PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) Plans $0.28 Dividend

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

LTPZ traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,346. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.24. PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund has a 12 month low of $49.35 and a 12 month high of $62.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTPZ. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter worth $500,000. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 11.0% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 19,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO 15+ Year US TIPS Index ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch 15+ Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Underlying Index).

