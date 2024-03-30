PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ) Announces Dividend of $0.77

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.77 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

ZROZ traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $79.25. The company had a trading volume of 109,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,677. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.80. PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund has a 1-year low of $64.03 and a 1-year high of $98.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Main Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 360.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 263.2% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $3,426,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 4.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 86,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,283,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index ETF, formerly PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Fund ETF, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch Long US Treasury Principal STRIPS Index (the Index) by investing at least 80% of its total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) in the component securities of the Index.

