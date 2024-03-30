PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:TIPZ) to Issue $0.33 Dividend

PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:TIPZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Up 0.0 %

TIPZ stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.33. 9,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,890. PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund has a one year low of $50.65 and a one year high of $56.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the second quarter worth $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its position in PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco Broad U.S. Tips Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing under normal circumstances at least 80% of its total assets in the component securities (Component Securities) of The BofA Merrill Lynch US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Index).

