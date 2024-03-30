PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 11th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.154 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund’s previous dividend of $0.15.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUNI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.47. 69,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,371. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.62. PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund has a fifty-two week low of $49.36 and a fifty-two week high of $53.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $530,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, formerly, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (Municipal Bonds).

