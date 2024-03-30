PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) Plans Dividend of $0.15

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.154 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund’s previous dividend of $0.15.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MUNI traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.47. The company had a trading volume of 69,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,371. PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund has a 52 week low of $49.36 and a 52 week high of $53.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 5.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, formerly, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (Municipal Bonds).

