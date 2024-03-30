PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFEM) to Issue Dividend of $0.14

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFEM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

MFEM stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.55. 4,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,167. The stock has a market cap of $96.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.78. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.91 and a fifty-two week high of $19.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.55.

Get PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 13,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 25,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $866,000.

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF (MFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging-market companies that are selected and weighted by a combination of fundamental and technical factors. MFEM was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by PIMCO.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.