PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.128 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund’s previous dividend of $0.13.

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SMMU traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.90. 43,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,883. PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund has a twelve month low of $48.71 and a twelve month high of $50.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.65.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 842.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 14.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 240,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,904,000 after purchasing an additional 29,993 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 12.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 57.8% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 45,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 16,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the period.

About PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, formerly PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. It is designed to be appropriate for investors seeking tax-exempt income. The Fund consists of a portfolio of primarily short duration, bonds which carry interest income that is exempt from federal tax and in some cases state tax.

