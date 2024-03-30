Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,743 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $12,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,319 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,218 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 135.1% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $245.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,265,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,385. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $247.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.84. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $190.37 and a 12-month high of $258.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $150.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNP. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

