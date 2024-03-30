Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $10.61 Million Stock Position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.39% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $10,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 99.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,039,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511,312 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,034,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,076,000 after purchasing an additional 410,539 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,659,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,973,000 after buying an additional 58,055 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,270,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,679,000 after purchasing an additional 419,845 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,107,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,584,000 after buying an additional 829,066 shares during the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Donald R. Kimble purchased 7,000 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.13 per share, for a total transaction of $245,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,582 shares in the company, valued at $266,355.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

AUB stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.31. The stock had a trading volume of 703,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $37.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.61.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $289.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

