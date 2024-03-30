Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 784,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 49,274 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $22,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.75. The stock had a trading volume of 40,466,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,954,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.41. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $42.22. The firm has a market cap of $157.14 billion, a PE ratio of 77.08, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Barclays dropped their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

