Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 576,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,533 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.29% of TEGNA worth $8,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 189.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TEGNA by 925.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TEGNA in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. 92.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of TEGNA from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Insider Transactions at TEGNA

In other news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $2,281,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,677,545.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGNA traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,011,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,702,636. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.96. TEGNA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). TEGNA had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

TEGNA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.35%.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

