Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 246 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $19,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in AbbVie by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 358,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,351,000 after buying an additional 37,368 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 26,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Up 1.0 %

ABBV stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $182.10. 5,418,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,578,465. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.43 billion, a PE ratio of 66.70, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $182.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.36.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 162.28%. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 227.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total value of $908,687.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,546.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total transaction of $908,687.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,546.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $9,184,047.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 383,324 shares of company stock worth $67,780,003 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

