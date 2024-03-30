Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1106 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Principal Active High Yield ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Principal Active High Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.16. 30,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,265. Principal Active High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $17.62 and a 1-year high of $20.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Active High Yield ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YLD. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Principal Active High Yield ETF by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Principal Active High Yield ETF by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at about $444,000.

About Principal Active High Yield ETF

The Principal Active High Yield ETF (YLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides current income through exposure to global equities, investment-grade and high-yield debt, MBS\u002FABS, preferred stock, MLPs, and REITs.

