Quantum Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.01 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 30th. One Quantum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Quantum has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $5.61 and $3.01 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quantum Profile

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000001 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $2.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

