Quent Capital LLC Acquires 228 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,846 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEGA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the first quarter worth $1,054,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 79.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the first quarter worth $1,059,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 55.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pegasystems in the first quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pegasystems

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $132,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard H. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $633,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 379,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,066,520.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $132,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,040 shares of company stock worth $2,605,991. Insiders own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEGA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.44.

Pegasystems Trading Down 0.7 %

PEGA stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.64. 673,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Pegasystems Inc. has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $69.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 91.04 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.59.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.64. Pegasystems had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The business had revenue of $474.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.76 million. Equities research analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is presently 16.90%.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

