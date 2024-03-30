Quent Capital LLC Acquires 34 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 740 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,753,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,923,653,000 after purchasing an additional 122,577 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,630,812,000 after buying an additional 158,165 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,745,763,000 after buying an additional 288,522 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,036,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,256,407,000 after buying an additional 595,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,589,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,879,000 after buying an additional 79,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOW. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $865.00 to $885.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $762.96.

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total transaction of $1,402,002.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 994 shares in the company, valued at $776,373.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,164 shares of company stock worth $9,940,303. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NOW traded up $3.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $762.40. 1,083,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,368. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $427.68 and a fifty-two week high of $815.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $769.92 and a 200-day moving average of $680.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.97.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

