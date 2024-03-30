Quent Capital LLC Acquires 68 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,642 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 5.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 0.4% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in American Express by 5.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in American Express by 207.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at about $397,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,022,097.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,022,097.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $227.69. 2,295,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,564,222. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $231.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.97. The company has a market cap of $164.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of American Express from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.84.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXP

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.