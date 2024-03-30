Quent Capital LLC Decreases Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Quent Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $428,520,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $166,970,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $100,202,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1,045.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,027,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,455,000 after buying an additional 937,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $85,786,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.96. 1,480,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,230. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.05. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $88.01 and a twelve month high of $115.29. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.3842 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

