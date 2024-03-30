Quent Capital LLC Has $425,000 Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ISRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $1.01 on Friday, reaching $399.09. 1,124,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,151. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $385.73 and its 200-day moving average is $333.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $246.63 and a one year high of $403.76. The firm has a market cap of $141.46 billion, a PE ratio of 79.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,373,093.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total value of $41,892,853.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,349,795.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,373,093.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 248,418 shares of company stock valued at $95,927,097. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

