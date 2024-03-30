Quent Capital LLC Has $432,000 Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Quent Capital LLC lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,030 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Target by 3,577.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Target by 3.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Target by 131.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 191.5% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TGT. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.73.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $2.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $177.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,716,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,075,493. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.91. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $177.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.13.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 49.27%.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

