Quent Capital LLC Increases Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 1,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,571,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,422,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total value of $2,571,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,062,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $959.00, for a total value of $793,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,338. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,062,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,729 shares of company stock valued at $13,124,641. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,096.00 to $1,184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $967.59.

Shares of REGN stock traded down $3.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $962.49. 461,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.69. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $684.80 and a one year high of $998.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $958.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $880.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

